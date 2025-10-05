5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Quetta

A Richter Scale measuring earthquake. — AFP/File

A moderate 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Quetta and surrounding areas on Sunday evening, said the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

The epicentre of the quake was approximately 65 kilometres west of Quetta, and its depth was 25km, it added.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

The tremors were reported after an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude struck Karachi's Malir neighbourhood four days ago.

Earthquakes have frequently rattled the region, especially Pakistan and Afghanistan, in recent years. Record shows seismic activity in neighbouring countries lying at the intersection of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Last month, Afghanistan witnessed a massive magnitude 6 earthquake in the rugged eastern region of the country, killing more than 2,200 people and injuring several thousand others.

Several parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Chitral, Murree and adjoining areas also felt the tremors in the following days, with reports of effects being felt as far away as Lahore, panicking citizens into rushing out of their homes.