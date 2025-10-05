Sindh accuses Punjab of using PPP to target Centre

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon speaks during a press conference in Karachi on October 5, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has accused the Punjab government of attempting to create discord between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the federal government.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi on Sunday, Memon called out the Punjab government ministers for an open debate, saying that Punjab's criticism of the PPP was actually aimed at the federal government.

The PPP leader stated that "an attempt is being made to create an environment where the PPP withdraws its support for the Centre."

He maintained that the Sindh government had no conflict with the Punjab administration and that "the people of Punjab are our own."

"The Punjab government's real target is the prime minister," Memon said. "We are being used as a cover to attack the federal government." He added that the PPP would not let “any conspiracy against the Centre succeed.”

Memon criticised the Punjab chief minister's speechwriter, claiming he was misleading her. "Her scriptwriter — the same one who once wrote speeches about 'vote ko izzat do' — is now giving her speeches on playing the Punjab card," he remarked. "Criticise performance if you want, but don’t spread hatred."

He accused the Punjab government of prioritising political theatrics over governance, saying, "There's more work on TikTok than in government offices." Memon said Sindh had stood by Punjab during the floods, with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari visiting affected areas and the party urging the federal government to seek international assistance.

'Do they think we'll be scared?'

He also criticised the Punjab administration for standing by a person who had made derogatory remarks about the people of Sindh, questioning why such behaviour was tolerated. "If that person can be forgiven, then all prisoners should also be released for apologising," he said.

The minister further alleged that the Punjab government's recent criticism stemmed from jealousy over the prime minister's successful foreign visits. "Maybe those visits are the real issue," he said.

Referring to threats allegedly received by PPP members, Memon declared, "We are being told our fingers will be broken — do they think we’ll be scared? The party that faced lashes and executions will not bow down to such threats."

Memon reiterated that PPP wanted cooperation, not confrontation. "We don't want a fight; we want unity in these times," he said, adding that the party would continue to support the federal government on national issues.

Responding to Memon's remarks, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari accepted his challenge, saying, "You can choose the place and time — but do come yourself, not through a proxy." She accused him of politicising the plight of Punjab's flood victims, saying his "narrative has failed miserably."

Bukhari also questioned whether Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asked Memon to "play politics over Punjab's flood victims." She alleged that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had "weakened the prime minister and the federal government despite being part of it."

"Those who cannot maintain peace within their own homes — between father and son — now seek to deflect attention by attacking us," she added.