PM Shehbaz jets off to Malaysia on three-day official visit

This image shows PM Shehbaz Sharif leaving for Malaysia on October 5, 2025. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Malaysia on Sunday for a three-day official visit at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

A high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers and senior government officials, are also accompanying the prime minister, said the Foreign Office.

Before his departure, the PM said he was looking forward to a comprehensive exchange of views with PM Ibrahim and expressed confidence that Pakistan-Malaysia relations will continue to flourish through enhanced economic and strategic engagement.

"I will be undertaking an official visit to Malaysia from October 5-7 on the invitation of my dear brother, PM Ibrahim. Greatly looking forward to a comprehensive exchange of views on our common desire to enhance trade and economic engagement as well as bilateral cooperation in various fields," the PM said in a post on X.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart and will discuss key regional and global developments, the FO added.

"The two leaders will also deliberate on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade to explore opportunities for further cooperation in trade, IT, telecom, Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, digital economy, and people-to-people ties," it noted

The ministry further said that both leaders are expected to witness the signing of agreements and MoUs for cooperation in several existing and new sectors.

"The visit underscores Pakistan's continued commitment to strengthening ties with Malaysia," the statement added.

The Pakistani side looks forward to mutually beneficial engagements in Malaysia, building on the solid foundations of friendship and cooperation that exist between our two nations.

"The visit reflects a strong and enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia, rooted in mutual respect, shared interests, and close cooperation across a wide range of sectors," the statement concluded.