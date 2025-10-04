NDMA forecasts rain for Karachi within next 24 hours

Commuters are passing through a road during the downpour of monsoon season, at Saddar area in Karachi on September 30, 2025. — PPI

Intermittent rainfall is expected in various parts of the country, including Karachi, within the next 24 hours, as per a forecast issued by National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday.

Intermittent downpour is expected across various parts of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan over the next 12 to 24 hours, according to NEOC.

Downpour is expected in the upper catchment areas of key rivers, including Jhelum, Ravi, and Sutlej.

Punjab’s Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sargodha, and Khushab are likely to receive intermittent showers.

The NEOC also warned of rainfall in Sindh’s Karachi, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar, and Umerkot.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), intermittent rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, and Mansehra.

Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Swabi, Waziristan, and adjoining areas may receive rain with thunderstorms.

The NEOC warned of risks of landslides in mountainous areas of in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir due to rainfall.

NDMA advised public to unnecessary travel in mountainous areas due to landslide risks.

The rain forecast for Karachi comes as cyclone Shakti has intensified in the northeastern Arabian Sea and transformed into a severe cyclonic storm.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated the system was located about 390 kilometres southwest of Karachi.

Meanwhile, the NDMA has forecast a noticeable drop in temperatures across the country from October 4 due to cold continental air.

In its advisory, the authority stated that a strong westerly disturbance will affect Pakistan from October 4 to 7, bringing light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms over KP, northeastern and central Punjab.