Indian Army soldiers participate in a war exercise during a two-day "Know Your Army" exhibition in Ahmedabad, India, August 19, 2016. — Reuters

Several goats were killed and injured after Indian forces opened fire near Zero Point in Sindh’s Tharparkar district, an incident livestock owners condemned as "brutal act of aggression".

According to the owners, the incident occurred last evening in the village of Sunrani in Dehly tehsil. They said that in such situations, livestock are usually returned, but this time the animals were brutally attacked.

At least five goats were killed while the legs of 15 others were broken, the owners said, adding that the injured goats’ legs had been cut with a sharp tool.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India following the four-day armed conflict in the backdrop of terrorist attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The May fighting, the worst between the old foes in decades, was sparked by a terrorist attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Pahalgam area, which New Delhi said was backed by Pakistan.

Islamabad denied involvement in the Kashmir attack, which killed 26 men and was the worst assault on civilians in India since the Mumbai attacks in 2008.

After the incident, India killed several innocent civilians in unprovoked attacks on Pakistan for three days before the Pakistan Armed Forces retaliated in defence with the successful Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Pakistan downed six IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.