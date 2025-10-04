Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) shakes hand with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. — APP/File

At the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a three-day official visit to the country from October 5 to 7.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart and will discuss key regional and global developments, read a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The two leaders will also deliberate on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade to explore opportunities for further cooperation in trade, IT, telecom, Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, digital economy, and people-to-people ties, read the statement.

FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that both the leaders are expected to witness the signing of agreements and MoUs for cooperation in several existing and new sectors.

The visit underscores Pakistan's continued commitment to strengthen ties with Malaysia, he added.

It also reaffirms the importance both countries place on working together to promote peace, stability, trade and investment and sustainable development.

The Pakistani side looks forward to mutually beneficial engagements in Malaysia, building on the solid foundations of friendship and cooperation that exist between our two nations.

A high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers and senior government officials is also accompanying the prime minister, read the statement.

The visit reflects strong and enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia, rooted in mutual respect, shared interests, and close cooperation across a wide range of sectors.