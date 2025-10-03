Deep depression intensifies into Cyclone 'Shakhti': PMD

Satellite imagery showing a cyclone approaching a coast in this undated satellite handout image. — Reuters/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) announced on Friday that a weather system over the northeast Arabian Sea has strengthened into cyclonic storm "Shakhti", while confirming it carries no risk to the country’s coastal regions.

In its forecast, the Met Department stated that the cyclonic storm was intensified over the same region and likely to move west-northwestwards.

It stated that the cyclone was intensifying and would move west-northwest over the next 12 hours. After 24 hours, it will further change its direction to the west and southwest.

However, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea for the next 24 hours.

The weather update further stated that a westerly wavy is affecting the upper parts of the country and is likely to intensify on Saturday evening.

It added that partly cloudy weather with rain-wind and thunder showers is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, and coastal areas of Sindh.

Under the current weather system, Karachi and other parts of lower Sindh would receive light rain.

It also issued a warning, stating that windstorms and lightning may "damage weak structures like roofs and walls of kacha houses (temporary dwellings), electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels".

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over other parts of the country.