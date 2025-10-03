Deep depression intensifies into Cyclone 'Shakhti': PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) announced on Friday that a weather system over the northeast Arabian Sea has strengthened into cyclonic storm "Shakhti", while confirming it carries no risk to the country’s coastal regions.
In its forecast, the Met Department stated that the cyclonic storm was intensified over the same region and likely to move west-northwestwards.
It stated that the cyclone was intensifying and would move west-northwest over the next 12 hours. After 24 hours, it will further change its direction to the west and southwest.
However, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea for the next 24 hours.
The weather update further stated that a westerly wavy is affecting the upper parts of the country and is likely to intensify on Saturday evening.
It added that partly cloudy weather with rain-wind and thunder showers is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, and coastal areas of Sindh.
Under the current weather system, Karachi and other parts of lower Sindh would receive light rain.
It also issued a warning, stating that windstorms and lightning may "damage weak structures like roofs and walls of kacha houses (temporary dwellings), electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels".
Meanwhile, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over other parts of the country.
CRSS report highlights intensification of militant violence and expansion in scale of counter-terrorism operations
Moist currents from Arabian Sea are driving widespread rain and thunderstorms across southeastern Sindh
“Government is always ready to resolve the issues of its Kashmiri brothers,” says PM Shehbaz
Panjgur-to-Karachi coach crashed into a truck near Lasbela, while another wrecked in Hub-Winder area
There should be no objection to Punjab diverting its own share of water anywhere within the province, says adviser
Four terrorists fleeing in women's attire arrested by security forces in Khuzdar, says military’s media wing