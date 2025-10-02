Peshawar IED blast injures four policemen: official

A representational image of a blast. — Reuters/File

PESHAWAR: At least four policemen were injured on Thursday when their vehicle was hit by the improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Peshawar’s Garhi Qamar Din area, said police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Masood Bangash said that a police van was on patrol when it was targeted on Kohat Road near the Garhi Qamar Din Chowk.

After being informed, the police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.

“One of the injured is in critical condition,” said the police officer.

Pakistan witnessed an alarming 46% surge in overall violence in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, as per the latest statistics issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

The country reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries, including civilians, security personnel and the terrorists, in a total of 329 incidents of violence, which also included terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

The CRSS report highlights that by Q3, the ongoing year has proven nearly as deadly as all of 2024, with 2,414 fatalities recorded compared to the entire tally of 2024, which reported 2,546 deaths in total.

Out of the total 901 fatalities in Q3, 516 (57%) were those of the outlaws, whereas there were 385 civilian and military martyrdoms.

Further breakdown reveals that civilian deaths stood at 219 (24%), whereas 166 (18%) security personnel embraced martyrdom.

Compared to Q2, 2025, these figures mark almost 55% more losses among outlaws (516 vs 333), over 43% among civilians (219 vs 153), and nearly 28% among security personnel (166 vs 130).

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan — both of which share a porous border with neighbouring Afghanistan — faced the brunt of the terrorism incidents, accounting for more than 96% of the total violence across the country.

KP was the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71% (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67% (221) of the incidents of violence, followed by Balochistan, with over 25% fatalities (230) and incidents (85).

Comparing the Q3 statistics with Q2 (616 fatalities), the report pointed out that KP and Balochistan reported the highest increase in casualties with 64% (from 390 to 638 fatalities) and 21% (from 190 to 230) surge, respectively.

Sindh also recorded an upsurge in fatalities by 162%, though the number of fatalities was low; from 8 in Q2 to 21 in Q3, 2025.