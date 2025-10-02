Islamabad police storm National Press Club, assault journalists

Police personnel assault journalists after storming National Press Club in Islamabad, on October 2, 2025. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police forced their way into the National Press Club (NPC) on Thursday afternoon amid a demonstration by the Awami Action Committee, attacking journalists and vandalising the premises — an episode senior media figures condemned as one of the "worst incidents in history".

The protest was scheduled for around 3pm at the National Press Club. When demonstrators gathered outside, police arrested them.

Journalists on the scene began documenting the events with photos and videos, but police attempted to stop them, even trying to snatch cameras and mobile phones.

Minutes after the police were asked not to manhandle media personnel by senior journalists, police personnel forced open the doors of the press club, with some climbing the walls and entering the building as if "terrorists were inside".

They attacked multiple journalists, smashed their equipment, and also stormed the cafeteria, beating journalists who were having tea.

Despite journalists repeatedly informing the police that no protesters were inside, the assault continued. Cameras were thrown to the ground, while media workers were assaulted.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt condemned the incident, saying police broke NPC's furniture, assaulted both employees and office holders, and even arrested some of the staff.

He said the level of aggression displayed by police was unprecedented.

"Even during dictatorships, such behaviour was not witnessed. The police used to wait outside for a wanted person rather than raiding the Press Club," Butt remarked.

He warned that Islamabad police would have to answer for the violence, otherwise, journalists would launch a strong protest.

Meanwhile, journalists at the NPC were holding discussions on their next course of action following the assault.

Following the incident, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry visited NPC and apologised to journalists following the police torture of journalists.

"I am sent by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. I unconditionally apologise to journalists over the incident of police torture," he said.