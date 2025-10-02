Met Office forecasts light rain in Karachi today

A view of the dark, cloudy sky during the monsoon rainy season in Karachi on August 6, 2024. — APP

KARACHI: Light rain and drizzle are expected in the city today (Thursday) as humid conditions persist, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

The Met Office forecast partly cloudy skies over Karachi during the next 24 hours, with sticky and humid weather likely to continue.

According to the PMD, the maximum temperature may climb to 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum recorded was 26.9°C. Humidity stood at 74% during the past 24 hours.

The current forecast of light rain and drizzle comes in the wake of a distinct low-pressure system. It edged closer to the Arabian Sea over the past few days, raising the risk of a tropical cyclone later this week.

Heavy showers had battered the port city on Tuesday under the same system, bringing brief respite from the sweltering weather.

However, the PMD in its latest update on the system said that it was currently located over the northeastern Arabian Sea and is not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone.

The system is situated approximately 440 kilometres south of Karachi and is likely to dissipate over the sea in the coming days, it added.

The PMD has advised fishermen in Sindh to avoid venturing into deep waters until tomorrow as a precautionary measure, although there is no immediate cyclone threat to the coast.

As per the Met Office, the moist currents from the Arabian Sea were driving widespread rain and thunderstorms across southeastern Sindh, affecting Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and adjoining districts until October 2.