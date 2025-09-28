Two women dead as fire engulfs building in Karachi's DHA

This image shows ambulances parked on a road in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: At least two women died after a fire broke out in a building in Karachi’s DHA Phase-II on Saturday, according to sources.

Rescue 1122 officials stated that rescue teams evacuated 10 people from the building — situated at the Korangi Road — and moved them to the hospital.

Two injured — a woman and her daughter-in-law — died before reaching the hospital.

At least 10 injured and two bodies were brought to the hospital, the in-charge of Jinnah Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department confirmed.

A family remains trapped on the building's first floor, rescue officials said, adding that teams were working to locate and evacuate the family and other occupants who may still be inside.

The cause of the fire and the exact number of trapped residents inside the building are yet unknown.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the incident that claimed the lives of the two women.

CM Shah directed the Karachi commissioner to ensure immediate and proper treatment to the injured, while expressing condolences to the families of the women who lost their lives in the fire.

Last month, a fire engulfed a factory in Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) in Landhi, leaving at least eight people injured.

The factory building collapsed due to the blaze as authorities deployed 12 fire tenders and two snorkels to tackle the fire.