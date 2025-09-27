Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses UNSC session on artificial intelligence, September 24, 2025. — X/@KhawajaMAsif

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the woman who was seated behind Defence Minister Khawaja Asif during his address at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) did not have official approval from Pakistan's authorities.

This clarification follows a controversy surrounding columnist Shama Junejo, who was observed sitting directly behind the defence minister during his speech on September 24, 2025, leading to significant backlash online.

Critics accused the government of including her in the official delegation despite her alleged support for Israel. The incident triggered widespread criticism and calls for accountability.

In response to the online outrage, defence czar Asif explained that he delivered the speech on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who could not attend due to prior commitments.

"It was the discretion and authority of the Foreign Office to decide who should sit behind me, be it the woman [Shama Junejo] or anyone else. I have had an emotional attachment and commitment to the Palestinian issue for 60 years,” the defence minister wrote on X.

“During my employment at the Abu Dhabi Bank, I made Palestinian friends and colleagues, and I still maintain contact with them to this day. My views on Gaza are clear, and I express them openly.”

“My views on Israel and Zionism are nothing but hatred,” Khawaja Asif added.

He was of the view that only the FO can answer the queries about the controversy.

“Who is this woman? Why was she with our delegation, and why was she seated behind me — the Foreign Office is the one that can answer these questions. It is not appropriate for me to respond on their behalf. The history of my Twitter account bears witness to the fact that my relationship with Palestine is a part of my faith.”

Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement addressing the matter on their official X account, saying that the individual in question was "not authorised by the FO" to sit with Pakistan's delegation.

"To clarify, the individual in question was not listed in the official letter of credence for the Pakistan delegation to the 80th UNGA Session, signed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

"As such, her seating behind the Defence Minister did not have the approval of the Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister."

Meanwhile, Junejo also spoke out and rejected the accusations of supporting Israel, sharing screenshots of her previous posts where she had called out Israel’s genocide in Gaza.



