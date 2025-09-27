Taylor Swift goes incognito as she arrives at Selena Gomez wedding

Despite her best efforts to go incognito Taylor Swift was caught on camera upon arriving at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding with a gift.

The 35-year-old pop star was seen hiding under umbrellas as she landed in California for her bestie’s star-studded nuptials.

On Friday afternoon, September 26, the Cruel Summer chart topper was photographed while heading out of an aircraft at Santa Barbara airport.

A glimpse of her bare elbow, slightly peeking out from her dark shirt, was captured as several people hurried to shield her with a bunch of black umbrellas.

According to photos circulating on social media, one bystander was seen carrying luggage and a white box, possibly a wedding gift for the Calm Down songstress and her groom.

After stepping off the plane, the 14-time Grammy winner quickly hopped into a black SUV awaiting for her much-anticipated arrival.

Amid Gomez, 33, and the 37-year-old record producer’s two-day romantic celebration over the weekend, during which they will reportedly be expected to exchange vows at a private Santa Barbara estate on Saturday, the Blank Space crooner will reside in a private rental home due to security reasons.

While other guests would stay at El the high-profile Encanto hotel for the wedding weekend, Swift "will be renting a house near the wedding venue, which is a secret to the public," Page Six reported a day earlier than the expected wedding.

Moreover, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce might not make it to his fiancee’s BFF’s grand celebrations since his team has to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.