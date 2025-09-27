LNG ship carrying Pakistani sailors attacked, leaving them stranded in Yemen

People walk on the beach as a container ship crosses the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, in El Ain El Sokhna in Suez, east of Cairo, Egypt, April 24, 2017.—Reuters

A ship carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Iran’s Bandar Abbas port to Yemen came under attack, diplomatic sources confirmed on Friday.

According to the sources, the ship’s captain and all 24 crew members are Pakistani nationals. No casualties of the Pakistani crew have been reported in the incident.

Diplomatic sources further said that the ship is not in an area under the control of the Yemeni government. Pakistan is making all possible efforts to ensure the safe return of its citizens on board, they added.

In a video message, the crew said the ship was targeted in a drone attack at a Yemeni port 10 days ago. The vessel, carrying LNG meant to be offloaded at the port, has since remained stranded.

The ship’s captain has requested immediate permission to sail to Djibouti. The crew said they are awaiting assistance from Pakistan’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Director General of Ports.

They further claimed that Houthi fighters are present on the vessel and are not allowing the Pakistani crew to disembark.