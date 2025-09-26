PM Shehbaz speaks at 80th UNGA session in New York

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



At the outset of his speech, the prime minister noted that the world is more complex than ever before, conflicts are intensifying, international laws are being brazenly violated, humanitarian crises are multiplying, terrorism remains a potent threat, disinformation and fake trust undermine trust, and climate change threatens are very survival and more so countries like Pakistan.

“Today, multilateralism is no longer an option; it is a need of the hour. Pakistan's foreign policy, guided by Quaid-i-Azam, based on peace, mutual respect, and cooperation. We believe in the peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

“Last year, from this very podium, I had warned that Pakistan would act and act most decisively against any external aggression. Those words of mine prove true. I hoped [they would not]. But then that is destiny. In May this year, my country confronted unresolved aggression from our eastern front. The enemy came shrouded in arrogance; we sent them back in humiliation, delivering a bloody nose.”

“India sought to extract political gains from a human tragedy by spurning my sincere offer of an independent international investigation into the Pahalgam incident,” he said.

The prime minister added: “Instead, it attacked our cities and targeted our innocent citizens. When our territorial integrity and national security were violated, our response was in accordance with the right of self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.”

“Our valiant armed forces under the leadership of Asim Munir mounted an operation of stunning professionalism and bravery, repulsing the enemy’s attack under the air chief marshal. Our falcons took flight and etched their answer across the skies and resulting in seven of the Indian jets turn to scrap and dust, a decisive response. A decisive response to the aggressor that will echo through the annals of history.”

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.