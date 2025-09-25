US President Donald Trump presides over at a meeting with leaders from the UAE, Indonesia, Qatar, Turkey, Jordan, Pakistan and Egypt to discuss the situation in Gaza, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 23, 2025. — AFP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the joint declaration following Trump’s meeting with Muslim leaders marks a historic moment, with the next step being its real-world application.

Trump's Tuesday meeting with leaders of Muslim-majority nations, including Shehbaz, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly focused on the situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East. Participants included Turkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan.

The 50-minute meeting saw Trump call it an honour to meet Islamic leaders and praise their efforts, saying, "You all have done an excellent job, which is commendable".

The Turkish President described the talks as extremely productive.

Replying to a question, the PM said that the joint statement had reaffirmed the participants’ commitment to lasting peace under President Trump’s leadership.

"It also emphasised providing global aid for Gaza and strengthening Palestinian leadership," PM Shehbaz said, talking to reporters in New York. "Muslim and Arab leaders at the meeting expressed support for a comprehensive plan to rebuild Gaza."

Shehbaz said Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar would attend an important meeting today to discuss how to turn the declaration into concrete action.

It must be noted that Trump declared the discussion with Muslim leaders extremely important and spoke to the media about ending the Gaza war, saying it could possibly be concluded soon. He added, "We are going to end something that we did not start".

He also outlined US plans for an Israeli withdrawal and post-war governance in Gaza without Hamas involvement, according to US media.

On questions about Palestine and Kashmir, the prime minister said he would address all issues during the UN General Assembly session.

He also hailed the "Marka-e-Haq" (The Battle of Truth) as a great victory for Pakistan, saying the country’s armed forces dealt a decisive blow to India and shattered its arrogance.

He praised Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for showing the world how wars are fought.

On relations with Bangladesh, the prime minister said ties are improving day by day and pledged to further strengthen trade and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries.

Premier is in New York, leading Pakistan’s delegation at a high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) session.