Debt no cure for climate change woes, PM Shehbaz tells UN summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses United Nations meeting. — Reuters/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the UN on Wednesday that Pakistan is turning pledges into action with firm steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions, but cautioned that adding more debt will not solve the world’s problems.

“Debt, debt and more debt is not a solution,” the prime minister said at the Climate Summit 2025, urging richer nations to think of more sustainable ways to help vulnerable countries like Pakistan.

"Pakistan is already living through the harsh reality of climate change."

He said the government was pushing hard for renewable and green energy, backing projects in hydropower, solar, and even nuclear power to meet future needs without harming the planet.

"Pakistan will raise the share of renewables, including hydropower, to 62% of its energy mix by 2035 to strengthen climate resilience," the premier pledged, promising to boost the country’s nuclear power capacity to 1,200 megawatts by 2030.

Shehbaz pointed to a nationwide tree-planting drive, calling it a priority for protecting the environment and building resilience against climate shocks.

He added that the government was planning to run 30% of public transport on clean energy, in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s drive to introduce electric buses.

He recalled that the 2022 floods alone caused losses of more than $30 billion. Yet, he pointed out, Pakistan’s contribution to global carbon emissions is negligible.

"Pakistan ranks among the countries most vulnerable to the impact of a warming planet, despite playing almost no role in causing the crisis," the PM stressed.

He urged the world to recognise this imbalance and to support nations facing the brunt of climate disasters.