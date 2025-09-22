Mike Tindall took over Prince Harry's best royal role

Mike Tindall has now taken on the role of the 'fun uncle' to his royal's nieces and nephews- a title once famously held by Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex was previously known for his witty and close bond with the younger generation of royals.

However, that dynamic shifted after Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world in 2020 by stepping down as senior working royals and relocating to California, U.S with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Since then, Prince Harry has had only limited interactions with his family, including Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022 and a brief, recent face-to-face meeting with King Charles.

Notably, his nephew Prince George, son of Prince William, has reportedly not had much opportunity to bond with his uncle.

As a result, Mike Tindall- husband of Zara Tindall has stepped into the role, becoming a significant and consistent presence in the young royals' lives.

Body language expert Judi James commented on the new family dynamic, saying:

'George's original 'fun uncle' and adult playmate did that infamous bolt to the US, leaving a huge Harry-shaped gap in the young boy's life that Mike has more than filled.'

She added:

'Mike is the fun uncle everyone needs, but in the case of Prince George, whose destiny is all about duty and responsible behaviour, Mike's presence in his life is completely invaluable.'

The expert also noted: 'He will joke with the royals but he won't be critical or indiscreet.'