Probe launched after three transgender persons shot dead in Karachi

Police officers stand behind crime scene police tape. — AFP/File

Police launched an investigation after finding the bodies of three transgender persons on a roadside in Memon Goth, Karachi, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

"Each victim sustained a single bullet wound, with two shots in the chest and one in the head," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Abdul Khaliq Pirzada said.

He added that 9mm bullet spent casings, a purse, tissue papers and other items were recovered from the crime scene.

Police said the crime scene unit had reached the site and investigations were underway.

They also confirmed that the victims' bodies bore gunshot wounds to the head, chest and hands.

The officials noted that the three appeared to have been standing by the roadside, possibly seeking a lift, when they were attacked.

The assailant reportedly fled after the shooting. No CCTV cameras were installed at the crime scene, though police are examining nearby road cameras for possible leads.

The police investigators said that the real names of the two slain trans persons are Muhammad Jeel and Alex Riyasat.

Meanwhile, the transgender community identified them as Ainee, Asma and Sameena, they added.

The police added that further evidence is expected to emerge following post-mortem examinations.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered police to "immediately arrest the killers" in a statement released by his office.

"Transgender persons are a vulnerable segment of society, and we must all give them dignity and respect," the statement added.

Following the latest tragedy, Amnesty International expressed concerns over the rise in violence against trans people in Pakistan.