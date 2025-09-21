Security forces kill seven 'Indian-sponsored' terrorists in DI Khan

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen patrolling in this undated image. — Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed seven Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Kulachi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Dera Ismail Khan district, the military's media wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the IBO was conducted on September 20 on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to an Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

"During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and as a result, seven khwarij, including three Afghan nationals and two suicide bombers, were sent to hell," the ISPR added.

It further said sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorists found in the area, reaffirming that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country.

"Pakistan expects the interim Afghan government to uphold its responsibilities and deny its soil for terrorist activities," it added.

The country has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country, saying that Afghanistan must choose between siding with terrorists or standing with Pakistan. He warned there would be zero tolerance for ambiguity on the issue.

Pakistan has hosted Afghans for more than four decades, from the Soviet invasion through the Taliban takeover in 2021. Some refugees were born and raised in Pakistan; others are still waiting for third-country relocation.

According to media reports, following a 2023 crackdown on undocumented Afghans and those exceeding legal status, more than 554,000 Afghans have been returned since April 2025 under Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan — including around 145,000 in August.

According to security sources, masterminds and facilitators of terrorism are based in Afghanistan and are being supported by India.

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the fence.

However, the issue of terrorism remains a key issue for Pakistan, which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as the TTP to carry out attacks inside the former’s territory.

Islamabad’s reservations have also been confirmed by a report submitted to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which has revealed a nexus between Kabul and the TTP, with the former providing logistical, operational, and financial support to the latter.

The country witnessed a sharp escalation in militant attacks in August, with incidents surging by 74% compared to July, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The Islamabad-based think tank recorded 194 fatalities from militant attacks during the month.