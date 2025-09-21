Pakistan-Saudi pact could form Muslim 'superpower', says PM's aide

PML-N senior leader and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rana Sanaullah, addresses a press conference. — Radio Pakistan/File

Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have taken a historic step with the signing of the "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement", which he said represents the materialisation of a long-held dream of Muslim unity.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Jirga", Sanaullah said that the defence pact indicates a convergence of two major powers — Pakistan's nuclear capabilities and Saudi Arabia's economic clout — potentially establishing a "superpower" presence.

He characterised the pact as a "good omen" for the Muslim world, emphasising that it includes measures to boost defence production.

He added that any attack on Pakistan would be treated as an attack on Saudi Arabia and vice versa, underscoring the pact’s strategic depth.

The PM's aide also emphasised that Pakistan had always maintained a defensive stance. "Our position has been clear: we do not initiate aggression".

"If India attacks, we will respond,” he said, noting Pakistan’s strong responses in past conflicts. "Pakistan’s stance has always been defensive," Sanaullah emphasised.

Sanaullah suggested that the deal was unprecedented outside the North Atlantinc Treaty Organisation (Nato) and indicated that even the United States would have no objections.

"This agreement strengthens Pakistan’s standing as other countries increasingly look to it for defence support," he added.

On broader issues, he said, resolving Kashmir now has become a necessity for India and reiterated his advice to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafi (PTI) leadership to sincerely apologise and settle their internal matters.

A day earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan clarified that the landmark defence agreement signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is purely defensive in nature and not aimed at any third country.

At the weekly media briefing on Friday, Khan said the leadership of both countries was committed to elevating bilateral relations to new heights, The News reported.

Riyadh and Islamabad signed the mutual defence pact on September 17, significantly strengthening a decades-old security partnership, a week after Israel's strikes on Qatar upended the diplomatic calculus in the region.

"The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both," a statement from the prime minister's office had mentioned.

Pakistan's decades-old alliance with Saudi Arabia — the site of Islam's holiest sites — is rooted in shared faith, strategic interests, and economic interdependence.

In his press briefing, the spokesperson added that during the visit, official-level talks were held and high-level delegations participated.

The spokesperson said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia shared a unique bond of brotherhood and cooperation, with the Pakistani people holding deep reverence for the land of the Two Holy Mosques.

He noted that defence cooperation since the 1960s had remained a cornerstone of ties, and the two leaders were determined to further strengthen relations.

He said both sides reviewed their historic and strategic relations and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

According to him, the pact reflects both nations’ commitment to boosting defence cooperation and ensuring joint security. He explained that aggression against one state under the agreement would be treated as aggression against both.

He emphasised that the strategic defence accord formalised a decades-long robust partnership, underlining that it would contribute significantly to regional peace, security, and stability.