India must choose hostility or good neighbourly ties: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that Pakistan and India are neighbours bound to coexist, and India must decide whether to remain hostile or build good relations.

Addressing a packed hall of overseas Pakistanis in London, PM Shehbaz spoke on Pakistan's progress, global crises, and the nation's recent accomplishments.

"Any talks with India must be fair," he said and reminded the audience that Pakistan and India have fought four wars, costing billions of dollars.

"That money should have been spent on schools, hospitals, roads, and improving the lives of ordinary citizens," he said, stressing that ties with India cannot move forward without resolving the Kashmir issue.

The nuclear-armed neighbouring arch-rivals had engaged in a serious military confrontation following India's unprovoked missile attacks on targets within Pakistani territory in May 2025.

The Pakistan Army launched a retaliatory operation named Bunyanum Marsoos (Iron Wall) to counter the Indian aggression, which New Delhi branded as a response to the alleged Pakistani involvement in the attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Pahalgam in April.

Both countries suffered losses of life and property while the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) downed six Indian fighter jets, including the expensive French aircraft, Rafale, while successfully defending the country's territorial integrity.

The 87-hour conflict, which raised fears of a nuclear war between the two countries, finally ended in a ceasefire brokered by the United States.

Addressing the event, premier vowed that the blood of millions of Kashmiris would not go in vain.

Turning to international crises, he spoke about Gaza, where more than 64,000 Palestinians have died, saying that the region is linked forever, whether people like it or not.

He once again emphasised that Pakistan wanted talks with India, but only on equal terms. Fairness and respect, he said, must guide any dialogue.

The PM also touched on Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, economy, and Pakistan's diplomatic relations during his address, according to the minister.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar called the convention a success and said Sharif’s speech would be broadcast later.

Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis, Aun Chaudhry, said the turnout showed how much overseas Pakistanis love their country.

He added that Pakistan’s recent achievements have strengthened the country's global standing, a source of pride for all citizens.