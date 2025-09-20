Roof collapse kills seven in Punjab's Hafizabad

A tuition centre roof collapsed in Punjab’s Hafizabad district on Saturday, leaving seven people dead, among them five children.
Rescue officials said the deceased included two siblings, Imran — the teacher who ran the tuition centre — and his mother.
Imran and his mother were holding tuition classes in a dilapidated house when the room’s roof caved in the Sukheke area of Hafizabad, the officials added.
After being informed, the police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.
Rescue officials further said three injured children were shifted to the hospital in critical condition.
In a similar incident in June, seven individuals were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in the Tajpura Butt Chowk, Ghaziabad.
The injured had been identified as 24-year-old Mashal, 22-year-old Rahat, 20-year-old Merab, 26-year-old Asma, 23-year-old Mutahir, 7-year-old Zainab, and 27-year-old Rehman.
Former premier attends today's court proceedings via video link in GHQ attack case
Indian support, abatement behind each terror incident that occurs in Pakistan, says Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry
PM Shehbaz met Nawaz Sharif in Geneva for two hours as former PM is in Swiss capital for medical checkup
Balochistan government orders inquiry into the incident; blast victims shifted to DHQ hospital
PTI founder urges CJP to take notice of his situation and safeguard his legal and constitutional rights
Says his govt open to peaceful negotiations, but no one would be allowed challenge writ of state
Two-member bench comprising Justices Muhammad Asif and Inaam Ameen Minhas hear intra-court appeals
PTI founder's former principal secretary admits to receiving double salary from govt job as well as PTI