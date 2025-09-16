Queen Camilla forced to withdraw from major engagement due to health

King Charles will instead be joined by Prince William and Princess Kate, among other senior royals

Queen Camilla is pulling out of a major engagement at the eleventh hour due to her health.

On Tuesday, September 16, Buckingham Palace announced that The Queen, 77, will not be attending the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, for which the processions have already been underway since morning.

A statement from Buckingham Palace explained: “With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon’s Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis.”

The statement added, “Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family.”

The Duchess of Kent passed away on the night of Thursday, September 4, at the age of 92. She was surrounded by close family as she breathed her last breath in Kensington Palace.

On the eve of the funeral, her coffin was moved from Kensington to the Cathedral.

As the procession officially began, King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a moving tribute to Katharine, releasing an emotional video of the Duchess highlighting her sweet gesture at Wimbledon.

Without Camilla there, Prince William and Princess Kate will join King Charles for the Requiem Mass at Westminster Cathedral, as confirmed by Kensington Palace.

The Duchess will then be buried in a private Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor.