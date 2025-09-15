New project to cut Islamabad-Rawalpindi travel time to 20 minutes

The train will be operated from Margalla Station in Islamabad to Saddar Station in Rawalpindi.— Pakistan Railway Twitter

The federal government has announced plans to launch a state-of-the-art high-speed rail project connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi, aiming to transform daily commuting by significantly reducing travel time.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting on Monday, chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Interior Affairs, Talal Chaudhry, the Federal Interior Secretary, the Secretary of Railways, the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Rawalpindi Commissioner, the Islamabad Police Inspector General, and Frontier Corps representatives.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi attributed the project to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to providing public relief and modern transport solutions, saying that thousands of citizens will benefit from high-quality travel facilities once the project is complete.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi believed that the project would be a milestone for public welfare that would enable people to travel between the two cities quickly and conveniently.

The initiative will connect Islamabad and Rawalpindi with a rapid travel route, reducing traveling time to 20 minutes, and it will save fuel as well.

Additionally, the project will ease traffic congestion and provide residents with a fast and affordable transportation option.

Minister of State Talal Chaudhry described the service as a low-cost and high-speed option that will significantly reduce traffic pressure on roads connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The train will be operated from Margalla Station in Islamabad to Saddar Station in Rawalpindi.

However, the framework agreement for the project has not been finalised yet, and it will be signed by next week.

Under the plan, Pakistan railway will be responsible for the construction of the track infrastructure, while the CDA will manage the service.

Officials believe the high-speed rail will not only transform commuting but also promote economic activity and environmental sustainability.

The government also decided to import state-of-the-art trains to ensure modern, comfortable, and efficient operations.