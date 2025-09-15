PM Shehbaz leaves for Doha to attend Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli assault

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs for Qatar for Arab Islamic summit on September 15, 2025. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Doha on Monday to attend the Arab-Islamic summit, where leaders from nearly 50 states are expected to deliberate on a draft resolution regarding Israel's recent attack on Qatar.

The summit, co-sponsored by Pakistan, has been convened in the wake of Israel’s airstrikes on Doha and the escalating developments in Palestine following Israeli attempts to occupy Gaza, expand settlement activities in the occupied West Bank and forcibly displace the Palestinians.

PM Shehbaz is accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is already in Doha and attended the preparatory meeting of the foreign ministers.

Following Israel's airstrikes on Doha, PM Shehbaz had also visited Doha on September 11 as a gesture of solidarity and regional unity, and met with the Qatari leadership to express Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

On the sidelines of the preparatory Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Ishaq Dar met his Egyptian counterpart Dr Badr Abdelatty, Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan, Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Uzbekistan’s FM Bakhtiyor Saidov and OIC Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha.

Addressing the ministerial meeting on Sunday, DPM Dar had said that Israel must be held accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"This reckless and provocative attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, contrary to the fundamental principles of international law, including the UN Charter, in particular its Article 2(4), prohibiting the threat or use of force," he added.

“We are gathering again this morning to discuss yet another illegal Israeli assault on a brotherly sovereign state. It was only last month that we met in Jeddah for an extraordinary meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss Israeli aggression in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The mere frequency of our gatherings is enough to underline how Israel has become a persistent irritant and a danger to world peace and security.”

“We recognise Qatar’s tireless and principled engagement with all the parties, often under the most challenging circumstances to keep the channels of dialogue open and advance prospects of peace. Targeting Qatar is thus not only an attack on a sovereign state but also an attack on diplomacy and mediation itself,” he said.

Ishaq Dar said that as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, Pakistan will continue to work with the OIC and Arab partners to mobilise global support for Israel’s accountability for its rogue actions in the Middle East and for the Palestinian right to self-determination, justice and peace.

To safeguard the global order, Dar said Pakistan reiterates the following urgent and essential steps: