Politics over sportsmanship: India’s handshake snub sparks Pakistan fury

Indian and Pakistani skippers Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha. — X@fad08

India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistan players after Sunday’s Asia Cup 2025 clash has triggered a storm of criticism, with commentators accusing the side of politicising the contest and undermining the spirit of the game.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident, describing it as a blatant snub. Taking to X, Naqvi said such behaviour tarnishes the gentleman’s game.

“Utterly disappointing to witness the lack of sportsmanship today. Dragging politics into the game goes against the very spirit of sports. Let’s hope future victories are celebrated by all teams with grace,” Naqvi wrote.

The incident was not limited to the end of the match. Even at the toss, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav reportedly declined to shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha — a gesture that set the tone for what followed.

Choosing to bat first under skipper Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan were restricted to 127 for 9. The innings got off to a rocky start, with Saim Ayub out for a duck and Mohammad Haris for just three. Sahibzada Farhan held the innings together with a gritty 40 off 44 deliveries, while Fakhar Zaman chipped in with 17 before falling to Axar Patel.

Shaheen Afridi provided late fireworks, smashing 33 off only 16 balls with four towering sixes, ensuring Pakistan crossed the 120 mark. Faheem Ashraf (11) and Sufiyan Muqeem (10) offered small but valuable contributions.

India chased the target down with ease, reaching it inside 16 overs for the loss of three wickets. Captain Suryakumar Yadav anchored the innings with an unbeaten 47, sealing the match with a six. Tilak Varma (31) and Abhishek (31 off just 13) played aggressive supporting knocks.

It wasn’t the result, but what happened next that dominated global cricket chatter. Instead of following cricket’s time-honoured tradition, Yadav and Shivam Dube fist-bumped and walked straight to the dressing room. Indian players were seen shaking hands only with teammates in the dugout, refusing any interaction with Pakistan’s players.

The Men in Green, despite the loss, waited for the Indians to shake hands as per tradition before exiting the field.

The handshake snub drew swift criticism from the cricketing and politician fraternity.

The controversy deepened when Yadav, during his post-match speech, referenced the recent Pahalgam attack — a remark critics say politicised the game and further soured the sporting spirit of the contest.

Former star pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that the sportsmen should "fight" in the game but stay professional and show required gestures outside the field.

"Shake hands, hug it out. But when the match starts, fight like champions!," he wrote on X.



Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez regretted the lack of sportsmanship by simply writing "Sportsmanship" with a brokenheart emoji.

TV host Fakhar-e-Alam also to to the social media platform and said that political conflicts and sports "should be kept separate".

"Handshakes on the playing field is an honourable thing to do," he wrote.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry went further, describing India’s behaviour as a psychological meltdown and mockingly suggesting that the UN launch a "rehab plan" for India — with Pakistan leading the initiative.

Fans on X called India’s refusal “petty”, accusing the team of turning sport into politics:

Here are a few reactions:

India may have taken the points, but many argue Pakistan won the moral victory by maintaining dignity and respect despite defeat. Commentators and fans alike have urged that cricket remain above politics and that basic courtesies — like a post-match handshake — must never be sacrificed.