Justin Bieber uses 'SWAG II' as redemption album for wife Hailey

Hailey Bieber is usually the one to shut down rumours of marital trouble, this time it was Justin Bieber who took the lead to silence the speculation with a surprising move.

The Baby hitmaker used his latest album SWAG II as a personal and emotional gesture toward the Rhode founder to heal past tensions and reaffirm his love.

Fans are calling the new album a love letter to his wife, filled with not so subtle tributes to their relationship, including nods to their 2018 wedding, their son Jack, and the bond they share.

The Sorry singer re-visits his wedding vows with I Do singing "I do / I mean it when I say that I do / Nobody gets to touch you / I do / You’ll always be the one that I choose."

While Better Man and Everything Hallelujah highlighted his gratitude for the growth within their marriage, other songs, such as Love Song and When It's Over, reflect on their relationship's thrill, longevity, and challenge.

Via Love Song he expressed his desire to write something special for her, "I wanna write you a love song… you can’t stop singing to me."

Additionally, Mother In You and I Think You’re Special are very direct shout‑outs to Hailey, 28, "Ain’t no other love like this / it’s the reason you exist… we don’t gotta try no, baby / I think you’re special."

Meanwhile, tracks like Petting Zoo, Walking Away, and Don’t Wanna was his take on relationship challenges and misunderstandings, but he frames them in ways of reconciliation, love, growth rather than just drama.

The 31-year-old pop star repeatedly affirmed that Hailey is "the one" he chose and who helped him become a better person.

However, the Yummy singer hasn’t always been loving toward his wife as fans across the internet have pointed out.

Over the years, several moments have sparked criticism for behaviour that many consider dismissive or disrespectful toward Hailey.

One fan account on X (formerly Twitter) even compiled a thread titled, "Justin Bieber treating Hailey Bieber like a piece of sh*t," highlighting several clips that show him acting cold or rude.

In one, the Grammy winner appears to slam a car door on his partner, in another, he skates away while she struggles to balance on a skateboard.

Other moments include Justin reportedly telling her not to touch him because he was "tired of her touch," and calling Mother’s Day "sucks a**" on Hailey’s first celebration of the occasion.

Moreover, Justin wiping his lips after kissing Hailey has also raised eyebrows.