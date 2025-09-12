Four Indian proxy terrorists killed in Mastung operation

Pakistan Army personnel travelling on a military vehicle. — AFP/File

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday that security forces eliminated four terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan, during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Mastung.

During the conduct of the operation, the security personnel effectively engaged the terrorists' location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian-sponsored terrorists were neutralised, the ISPR said in a statement.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

The security forces were conducting a sanitisation operation to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.

The security forces "are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation's unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice", it concluded.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces since 2021.

According to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, the country witnessed 78 terrorist attacks during the month of June, which resulted in at least 100 deaths.

Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees.

A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians.

Altogether, the violence and operations led to 175 deaths in June — among them, 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members.

The security forces, along with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have been carrying out operations against the terrorists and even launched a targeted action against militants in KP's Bajaur.