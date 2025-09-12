Hassan Zahid sent to jail in Samiya Hijab abduction case

This image shows social media influencer Samiya Hijab. — Instagram/@_samiyashianz_

A local court in Islamabad on Friday sent Hassan Zahid to jail on judicial remand in a case registered against him in connection with harassing and attempting to kidnap social media influencer Samiya Hijab.

Zahid was presented before Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood upon completion of his physical remand.

During the hearing today, police requested a five-day physical remand to continue their investigation, but the court rejected the plea and sent Zahid to jail

The latest development comes days after the Islamabad court dismissed the bail plea of Hassan Zahid in the abduction case.

Zahid currently faces two cases registered at Shalimar Police Station.

The Islamabad-based social media influencer had alleged that Zahid — with whom she had been in a relationship — had been harassing her for months with threats and demands to marry him.

In a video posted on Instagram, where she has a following of nearly 850,000, she claimed he appeared outside her residence, grabbed her phone, and tried to force her into his car.

“My mother was ill, my brother wasn’t home. When I stepped outside, he snatched my mobile, sat in his car, and forced me in as well,” Samiya, who is also a popular face on TikTok, said.

Hijab appealed to Islamabad Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi for protection, while praising the police for registering her complaint and moving quickly.