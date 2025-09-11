Ministry extends Hajj registration deadline amid heavy floods

Muslim pilgrims perform Hajj at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, June 16, 2024. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Amid heavy monsoon rains and deadly floods, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has extended the deadline for Hajj pilgrims applying under the private scheme.

According to ministry sources, the registration process continues through the official online portal. Previously, pilgrims were required to complete registration by September 8.

So far, more than 21,000 pilgrims have successfully registered. Sources confirmed that private Hajj operators are bound to give priority to those who were unable to perform Hajj last year despite completing the process.

Private operators will also be allowed to accept new applications against any unutilised quota.

Pilgrims who had submitted their deposits last year can perform Hajj this year without paying additional costs, while operators are obligated to facilitate them without charging extra.

However, those who withdrew their deposits after last year’s cancellation will not be eligible to avail the previous package rates.