Commuters pass through Karachi's Numaish Chowrangi after early morning showers on September 10, 2025. — Geo.tv

Karachiites woke up to light early morning showers on Thursday, marking the fourth consecutive day of rainfall in the city, following three days of intermittent monsoon spells that triggered urban flooding, submerged low-lying areas, and forced emergency evacuations across the metropolis.

Light to moderate downpours were reported in several parts of the city this morning, including MA Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar Road, Clifton, University Road and Gulistan-e-Jauhar, briefly wetting the roads and adding to the city's already rain-soaked atmosphere.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), light rain and drizzle are expected to continue over the next 24 hours, with partly cloudy and humid conditions forecast for the city.

Today's showers came on the heels of three days of torrential downpours that wreaked havoc across the metropolis from September 8 to 10, leading to widespread urban flooding, infrastructure damage, and multiple fatalities.

Over the past three days, heavy rains caused the Lyari and Malir rivers — along with several other streams — to overflow, inundating low-lying neighborhoods and prompting emergency rescue operations.

In some areas, water entered homes, displacing hundreds of residents. Rescue teams, including Rescue 1122, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and the Pakistan Army, evacuated more than 350 people from flood-affected zones.

The city reported multiple deaths from drowning in the overflowing Gadap River, while search for the missing continues.

Rainfall figures released by the Met Office show that Surjani Town received the highest rainfall, with 143.8 millimetres recorded from September 8-10. Other significant readings include Gulshan-e-Maymar (109.8mm), Gulshan-e-Hadeed (92mm), Korangi (92mm), North Karachi (81.6mm), and DHA (74.5mm). Sharea Faisal recorded 64mm, while other areas such as Nazimabad, Saadi Town, and University Road also saw substantial rainfall.

Although water has now been cleared from major thoroughfares like Sharea Faisal, the M-9 Motorway, and Lyari Expressway — which have reopened for traffic — several localities remain waterlogged.

The PMD has said that the weather system that brought days of heavy rain to Karachi had now moved away from the city, ruling out chances of another spell of intense downpours.

The depression over the North Arabian Sea shifted westwards in the past six hours and is currently located about 110 kilometres east-southeast of Pasni, having exited Karachi. The system is expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 12 hours, the Met Office said on Wednesday.