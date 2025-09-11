Karachi receives early morning rain on fourth consecutive day

Commuters pass through Karachi's Numaish Chowrangi after early morning showers on September 10, 2025. — Geo.tv

Karachiites woke up to light early morning showers on Thursday, marking the fourth consecutive day of rainfall in the city, following three days of intermittent monsoon spells that triggered urban flooding, submerged low-lying areas, and forced emergency evacuations across the metropolis.

Showers were reported from Saddar, MA Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar Road, Burns Road and Clifton.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy and humid weather in the city for the next 24 hours, with light rain and drizzle expected today.

The metropolis has witnessed relentless torrential rains during the past three days, causing stress on the city's drainage system, damaging infrastructure and leaving commuters stranded on inundated roads.

Several streets and residential areas were flooded after Lyari and Malir rivers as well as other streams swelled due to heavy rains in Sindh.

The city reported multiple deaths from drowning in the overflowing Gadap River.

As per the Met Office, from September 8 to 10, the highest rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town at 143.8 millimetres. Gulshan-e-Maymar received 109.8mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 92mm and Korangi 92mm, North Karachi 81.6mm, and DHA 74.5mm.

Sharea Faisal logged 64mm, Nazimabad 60.5mm and Saadi Town 60.2mm. University Road recorded 58.8mm, Old Airport 58.3mm, Orangi 47.2mm, Mauripur 45mm and Jinnah Terminal 38.6mm.