Weather system of heavy rains moved away from Karachi: PMD

Workers transport goods in a vehicle along a street during rainfall in Karachi on September 9, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday that the rain-bearing system had shifted away from Karachi, ruling out the likelihood of another spell of heavy showers.

The depression over the North Arabian Sea shifted westwards in the past six hours and is currently located about 110 kilometres east-southeast of Pasni, having exited Karachi. The system is expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 12 hours.

The department forecast partly cloudy and humid conditions for Karachi on Thursday, with only light rain or drizzle likely in some areas. Temperatures are expected to remain between 29°C and 31°C, with high morning humidity dropping slightly by evening.

Meanwhile, the Met Department has warned of rising water levels in the River Indus. Guddu is expected to reach very high flood levels within the next 24 hours, while Sukkur is likely to experience high flood levels after 24 hours.

The forecast for Friday suggests partly cloudy and humid weather, with maximum temperatures increasing to around 30–32°C.

Downpours have inundated several low-lying areas today as the metropolis endured a third consecutive day of heavy monsoon rains, with rivers overflowing and rescue teams shifting hundreds of residents to safety.

While water was drained from Shahrah-e-Faisal, major arteries, the M-9 Motorway, and Lyari Expressway — now reopened to traffic — several localities remained underwater. A Motorway Police spokesperson confirmed that both the motorway and expressway were clear of standing water.

At least four people drowned in the Gadap River during the downpours, and two bodies, including that of a woman, have been recovered so far.

Lyari and Malir rivers, however, swelled dangerously, flooding Saadi Garden and Saadi Town, where lanes, neighbourhoods, and vehicles were submerged.

The rising Malir River also brought water onto the Korangi Causeway. In the Federal B Area and Shafi Colony, water that had entered homes from the Lyari River began to recede.

Rescue 1122, PDMA, and Pakistan Army teams carried out overnight operations, evacuating more than 350 people from flooded areas. In Gadap, another body was recovered from the river, bringing the tally to two recovered out of four who drowned, including a woman.