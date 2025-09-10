An aerial view shows partially submerged residential houses in Jalalpur Pirwala, in the Multan district of Punjab on September 9, 2025, after the Chenab River overflowed following heavy monsoon rains. — AFP

The federal government on Wednesday declared a climate and agriculture emergency after catastrophic floods inflicted severe human and financial losses across the country.

The announcement was made by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in a press conference along with Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik after a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.

Chaudhry said the prime minister had decided — and the cabinet endorsed — the immediate enforcement of a climate emergency.

Climate change, he said is already one of the most debated subjects globally and has been severely affecting Pakistan through shifting weather patterns.

"Unfortunately, in past decades, we failed to protect our forests and trees, while encroachments narrowed natural waterways — rivers, streams, and channels that once allowed easy passage of rainwater."

"This has worsened the flooding situation we see today," he said.

The minister added that the climate minister had been tasked with submitting a comprehensive report to the prime minister within 15 days.

PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on September 10, 2025. — PID

The cabinet will deliberate on the report, how Pakistan can cope with these climatic challenges and prepare effective strategies to protect the nation from such devastating losses in the future.

"Since 2022, we have witnessed the devastation caused by floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Punjab.

"Now, this water is flowing into Sindh from the five-river basin, and our prayers and efforts are focused on minimising the losses there as well," he said.

The minister said the floods had caused massive destruction, particularly to agriculture, along with human and financial losses — a matter discussed in detail during the cabinet meeting.

PM Shehbaz expressed deep concern over the situation.

An agriculture emergency, he said, will help assess the extent of damage to agriculture across the country and determine how farmers can be compensated for their losses.

Chaudhry stressed that climate and agriculture challenges cannot be addressed without the cooperation, support, and consultation of provincial governments.

Therefore, the prime minister has decided to convene an immediate meeting of all provincial stakeholders under the leadership of their respective chief ministers.

"This country belongs to all of us, and together we must overcome its challenges," he said, adding that stakeholders from GB and AJK will also participate.

Centre, provinces to compensate losses

In today's cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz mentioned that the danger was not yet over as the flood deluge was moving towards Sindh province.

He emphasised that the federal and provinces would contribute to compensate the losses.

The prime minister said assessments were being made over the damages caused to different crops like wheat and cotton, adding about 1,000 lives had been lost while thousands had been rendered homeless with vast chunks of cultivable land inundated.

He stressed upon formulation of a comprehensive roadmap and strategy to overcome the challenges posed by climate change, which had been pummelling the country with recurrent bouts of catastrophic effects.

Addressing a meeting of the cabinet, the prime minister noted that the recent floods and rains had caused vast devastation across the country with immense human and financial losses.

About his recent visit to China, he said that they had held bilateral meetings with the Chinese leadership.

He termed the holding of business conference in China "very effective and good one" and appreciated the cabinet members, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), deputy premier and finance minister, and officials for making the event successful.

PM Shehbaz underscored the need of follow ups which he said was requisite and made it loud and clear that he would not "allow the status quo, any king of complacency, or inordinate delays", which had marked the country's history in the seven and half decades.

He said Pakistan-China B2B investment conference in Beijing culminated with agreements worth $8.5 billion, marking a significant step toward reshaping bilateral economic cooperation,

The prime minister informed that under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) phase-II focus would be made on agriculture sector and China would make 85 percent investment in different projects under its umbrella while 15percent investment would be made by Pakistan.

He further said the US companies would also make investment in the exploration of mines and minerals sector in Pakistan by using modern technology, adding that they were keen on improving ties with the US, besides strengthening strategic partnership with China.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the valour of Major Adnan Aslam shaheed who embraced martyrdom while fighting with Fitna al Khwarij operatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He said that he had attended his funeral prayer where he met with the members of the bereaved family whose morale was very high like the late son.

The prime minister commended the officers and personnel of the security forces who were sacrificing their lives while fighting with the enemies of the country.

He also stressed upon the need of discouraging the elements who had been churning out nefarious material on social media against the security forces terming it "highly condemnable".

The prime minister said it was their responsibility that they should single out and identify such elements and with unwavering commitment, root them out.

He said such repugnant attitude towards the armed forces was unbearable and termed it a 'fitna' which should be crushed.