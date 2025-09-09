Pakistan, Kazakhstan vow to boost ties in trade, economy

Kazakh DPM Murat Nurtleu and DPM Ishaq Dar during a delegation-level meeting, September 9, 2025. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Tuesday pledged to enhance their strategic partnership, expressing determination to raise bilateral relations to new heights across multiple sectors.

At the outset of delegation-level talks, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the longstanding ties between the two countries in trade, economy, and other key areas.

Dar added that both nations had vast potential to deepen cooperation and emphasised the scope for taking bilateral relations to a higher level. He said that Pakistan was a proponent of peace, stability, development, and prosperity within the region and beyond, particularly the Central Asian states.

Reiterating Pakistan’s desire for a strong partnership with Kazakhstan, the deputy prime minister said that mutual respect, trust, and goodwill would form the basis for common aspirations for peace and prosperity as both countries enjoyed common views on most regional and international matters.

Ishaq Dar said that he looked forward to the visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev in November and that one of the key objectives of their delegation-level talks was to finalise the detailed program of the visit.

The Kazakhstan deputy premier, in his remarks, expressed his country’s readiness to expand mutual engagements and bring both nations closer.

“Our partnership and reliable friendship have very deep and strong roots. This relationship is time-tested and has great potential to grow,” Nurtleu said, who is on his first two-day official visit to Pakistan.

Referring to his Monday’s interactions with government officials and businessmen in Islamabad, he said that both sides discussed many relevant matters of mutual interest to promote bilateral ties.

He also expressed the hope that President Tokayev’s visit would prove to be a new milestone, create new dynamics, and give impetus to bilateral relations.