Karachi braces for another pounding today as monsoon clouds thicken

A family wades through a flooded street during the monsoon season, in Karachi. —Reuters/File

The weather officials have cautioned that Karachi could face another bout of intense monsoon showers on Tuesday. Strong winds and pounding rain are expected to lash the city in what will be its 10th spell of the season, raising fears of flooding in low-lying areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has stated that the city can expect spells of moderate to strong showers from Tuesday morning until late at night.

The weather forecast warned that "very heavy downpours" were likely to pound Karachi today, as a powerful monsoon system maintains its intensity as a deep depression over land, centred over Tharparkar.

The PMD spokesperson said the system would pass close to Karachi on Tuesday, warning that the situation in the city “may remain severe”, with strong winds of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour likely during the spell.

“This system is producing intense rainfall and could deliver over 100 millimetres of rain in Karachi during the entire spell,” PMD's Anjum Nazir said, cautioning of urban flooding due to the city’s poor infrastructure.

Low-lying areas could be inundated, and citizens have been urged to avoid weak infrastructure and stay indoors during intense showers.

In other parts of Sindh, the weather department recorded as much as 80 millimetres of rain in the last spell.

Karachi’s battered drainage system cannot withstand much, and memories of flooded streets and stranded commuters are still fresh.

However, authorities are trying to sound calm as the traffic police say their officers are out in the field to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles.

“We are active across all towns to avoid jams,” said DIG Traffic, adding that the measures were taken on the chief minister’s instructions. The information department also claimed traffic is moving normally across the city.

Still, the risk hangs heavy as the K-Electric, which runs the city’s power supply, has gone on high alert. Its spokesman said out of over 2,100 feeders, fewer than 60 were affected in the recent rains. In some low-lying areas and places with illegal connections, power was cut as a precaution.

For now, Karachi’s traffic remains under control, and electricity is mostly stable. But the real test will begin once the first heavy spell hits. The city waits, hoping it will not be drowned yet again.

As per the rain stats shared by the Met Office for 5pm-8am (Sunday to Monday, Karachi recorded light rain in several areas, with Korangi receiving the highest rainfall at 8mm. Gulshan-e-Hadeed saw 5mm, University Road 3mm, Gulshan-e-Memar 3.5mm, Shahrah-e-Faisal 2mm, Old Airport 2.6mm, North Karachi 1.2mm, DHA 1.5mm, Keamari 4mm, Jinnah Terminal 3mm and Surjani Town 2mm, according to the PMD.

The Met Office said intermittent heavy showers with thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad and other districts till September 10.