Jonas Brothers surprise audience with 5SOS band at show

The Jonas Brothers welcomes boy band at L.A. show

The Jonas Brothers turned their latest tour stop into a full boy band celebration.

During their concert at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 6, the trio surprised fans by welcoming 5 Seconds of Summer to the stage.

Joe Jonas, 36, introduced the Australian group by telling the crowd, "We’ve known them for a couple years now. We’ve had a lot of mutual collaborators as well. But deep down, these are just great people."

He added, "And we love seeing great people win when they’re out there doing their thing. Even if they’re from a different country… our friends, your friends, make some noise for our boys 5 Seconds of Summer."

Together, the two groups performed 5SOS’ 2014 hit She Looks So Perfect, a moment that fans quickly celebrated online.

On TikTok, the Jonas Brothers even joined in on a trending video format, joking about whether 5SOS would play the song before cutting to both bands rocking out side by side.

In the comments, 5SOS responded with a simple but fitting message: “legends!!”

The collaboration marks the first time the groups have shared the stage since 2019, when they both performed at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball in London.

At the time, 5SOS guitarist Michael Clifford praised the Jonas Brothers, writing on social media that he loved seeing them put “their incredible energy back out into the world again.”

The L.A. show also featured another big surprise when John Legend joined the brothers for what fans called a “legendary” performance.

Just days earlier in Dallas, the Jonas Brothers invited Kelsea Ballerini onstage to perform her ballad Peter Pan alongside their own Fly With Me.

That same night, Fifth Harmony shocked fans with their first reunion performance since their hiatus in 2018, sparking a flood of nostalgic reactions online.

The girl group’s comeback instantly fueled calls for another reunion, this time from One Direction fans.

“We want One Direction to also announce their comeback alongside with Fifth Harmony that would be iconic asf,” one fan wrote on X.

Another pleaded, “Jonas Brothers I beg you to please reunite One Direction [crying emoji].”

As the Jonas Brothers continue their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, their shows are quickly becoming a hotspot for surprise guest appearances and long-awaited reunions.