Police nab male TikToker posing as girl

A collage showing TikToker Abdul Mughiz (left) and a picture of him dressed up as a woman. — Reporter

SWABI: Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi district have arrested a TikToker for dressing as a girl and producing "indecent videos" that were later shared on social media.

Police spokesperson Liaqat Ali told the media that the suspect, identified as Abdul Mughiz, would wear women’s clothing, strike different poses, and post objectionable content online. He said these activities had sparked strong resentment and unease within the community.

Following multiple complaints, Bamkhel police post launched immediate action, arresting Mughiz and registering a case against him.

The spokesperson added that after his arrest, the suspect confessed to the crime and pledged to refrain from such immoral activities in the future.

It may be noted that TikTok has been blocked in Pakistan several times in the past, as, according to the authorities, indecent and objectionable content is shared on the platform.

In July, TikTok said that it had removed a total of 24,954,128 videos in Pakistan over the breach of its community guidelines.

In its Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, TikTok said proactive removal rates in Pakistan remained high at 99.4%, with 95.8% of these videos removed within 24 hours.