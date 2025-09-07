'India's arrogance behind improving Pakistan-US ties'

(From left) COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir, US President Donald Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi. — ISPR/Reuters/File

Amid ongoing tensions between the United States and India, former US brigadier general Mark Kimmitt has blamed New Delhi's arrogance for improving ties between the US and India's arch-rival Pakistan.

"India's arrogance that's been displayed to President Trump manifests itself in the fact that we are now becoming much closer to Pakistan," Kimmitt said while speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

"Field Marshal Munir has now a bromance with President Trump that should actually give India some pause," Kimmitt added while stressing that Trump enjoyed a cordial relationship with Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).

Friction between Modi and Trump grew after the US president repeatedly spoke about how he prevented a nuclear war — an assertion that India rejected, insisting the ceasefire was agreed upon directly between the two nations.

The tensions came to a head in a June 17 phone call with Narendra Modi, which was held after Trump left the Group of Seven summit in Canada early and couldn’t meet the Indian leader in person.

Field Marshal Munir last visited the US in June, where he held a rare one-on-one meeting with Trump at the White House Cabinet Room.

The June visit took place against the backdrop of an armed Pakistan-India conflict, during which Washington helped broker a ceasefire following Indian strikes inside Pakistan, which New Delhi claims targeted those responsible for the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistan responded with Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, downing multiple Indian fighter jets.

A day earlier, PM Modi had said that New Delhi and Washington still shared "very positive" ties.

The Indian PM, in a social media statement, expressed optimism about New Delhi’s relation with Washington after President Trump reaffirmed his personal friendship with the Indian premier and downplayed his earlier remarks about "losing India" to China.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties," Modi wrote on X, adding that India and the United States shared a "very positive and forward-looking comprehensive and global strategic partnership".

Earlier, Trump told reporters that he "will always be friends with Modi".

"India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about," Trump said, downplaying his earlier remarks about "losing India" to China.