Streets sparkle with colourful lights as Karachi prepares for 12th Rabi-ul- Awwal, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations on September 6, 2025. — APP

Pakistan is marking Eid Milad-un-Nabi today with deep love and devotion, as people across the country celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The nation is celebrating the blessed day, the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal 1447 AH, with prayers, small and large gatherings, and a renewed pledge to follow his teachings and example.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi marks a renewed allegiance to Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), as the faithful commemorate this sacred occasion and commit to transforming their lives in accordance with the Sunnah and divine commands.

The day is observed every year on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, manifesting reverence and devotion to the teachings of the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was sent as a blessing for all humanity.

This special day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals, while prayers were offered for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the country.

Conferences, events, and Mahafil-e-Milad are also being organised to honour the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), whose life and teachings remain a beacon of light for mankind.

People distribute sweets and food in markets, orphanages, and neighbourhoods as part of the rituals of the blessed day.

Streets and homes have been decorated with colourful lights since the sighting of the moon, and will remain illuminated throughout the holy month.

Religious organisations, Milad committees, as well as government and community groups, are holding processions, seminars, and other programmes to mark the occasion nationwide.

PM vows to rebuild Pakistan in light of Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has called upon the nation to renew its commitment to building Pakistan in line with the golden teachings of the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH – Life of the Prophet), emphasising unity, justice, compassion, and peace.

In his message on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, the prime minister said the blessed birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) nearly 1500 years ago in Makkah illuminated the world, transforming darkness into light and setting new paths of justice, mercy, equality, and unity for all of humanity.

He noted that Pakistan and Muslims around the world are celebrating the Prophet’s 1500th birth anniversary as the Year of Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (Mercy to All Creations). This milestone, he said, is being marked in accordance with resolutions passed by both the National Assembly and the Senate, reflecting a collective resolve to embed the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings into the country’s constitution, legal framework, and public life.

“The life of the Prophet (PBUH) is a complete and comprehensive model for all aspects of life governance, justice, economics, trade, and social values,” the Prime Minister said, quoting the Quranic verse that declares: “Indeed, in the Messenger of Allah you have an excellent example for anyone who has hope in Allah and the Last Day.”

In today’s rapidly changing world, where technology is shrinking distances and increasing connectivity, the Prime Minister emphasised the urgent need to familiarise younger generations with the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) to guide them toward goodness, knowledge, and peace.

Concluding his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered a special prayer: “May Allah always keep Pakistan safe, grant us unity and harmony, and bless us with the ability to live our lives in obedience and love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Ameen. Pakistan Zindabad.”

President greets nation on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

President Asif Ali Zardari extended greetings to the nation and the Muslim Ummah and urged the people to shape their lives in accordance with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said, “On this blessed day of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, I extend my greetings to the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah. This historic and memorable occasion is a source of joy and devotion.”

The president added, “The completion of the 1500th anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birth reminds us to implement his universal principles of justice, mercy, brotherhood, and peace in our social, political, and cultural structures.”

He emphasised that the day unites Muslims worldwide in a bond of faith centred on the noble personality of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH). He also noted that both houses of parliament have resolved to commemorate this historic anniversary at the national level — a reflection of the nation’s deep love and devotion to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) teaches us that justice, fairness, compassion, kindness, brotherhood, equality, and respect for humanity are the foundations of a pious society. Today, when the world is faced with challenges such as extremism, injustice, social unrest, and uncontrolled trends of digitalisation, we need to find solutions to these problems in the light of the life of the Prophet (PBUH),” he stressed.

“Let us pledge on this auspicious occasion to make the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) a part of our lives and, in their light, make our society a cradle of equality and peace. I pray that Allah Almighty grants us all the ability to follow the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he said.