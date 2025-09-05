ISLAMABAD: Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi to publicly respond to his six questions regarding the "pressing institutional concerns".
Justice Shah wrote in his letter that his correspondence was made in his capacity as the most senior judge which must not be mistaken for a personal grievance.
"As the senior-most judge of this Court after yourself, I write this letter with reluctance, but in discharge of an unavoidable institutional duty. What compels me to write is your persistent and complete indifference."
The Supreme Court senior judge complained that he had earlier sent multiple letters but received no written or verbal response.
He urged the CJP to answer his question publicly at the upcoming judicial conference scheduled for September 8, as on that day, a new judicial year will commence and the said forum will review the reforms undertaken under the top jurist's leadership besides laying down priority areas for the coming year.
The queries raised by Justice Mansoor include:
