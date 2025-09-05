RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan faced an untoward situation when eggs were thrown at her outside Adiala Jail on Friday.
Aleema, who was there to attend a hearing of the Toshakhana case, was speaking to the journalists outside the prison, when two women threw eggs at her.
Visibly baffled at first, Aleema quickly gathered herself back and said she was alright.
"We don't care if anyone attacks us as we knew this would happen," she said while reacting to the incident.
Aleema briefly spoke to the media before quickly getting into her car and whisked away to avoid further interaction after facing uncomfortable questions.
The situation turned tense as PTI workers, including Seemabia Tahir, loudly protested against the women involved in the incident.
The police immediately intervened, detaining two girls who had purportedly thrown the eggs, and shifted them to the Adiala police post for questioning.
This is a developing story and is being updated with details.
