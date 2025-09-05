A view of traffic on roads during peak hours in Karachi on August 29, 2024. — APP

The Karachi Traffic Police have issued a traffic plan for the 12th Rabi ul Awal processions scheduled to be held in the city on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, all SSPs will personally supervise the processions in their respective districts.

Every year, Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) is celebrated with religious zeal and fervour with various public processions and events held across the country, including Karachi.

Two main processions will begin from Memon Masjid in the afternoon. The first will start at 2:30pm and conclude at Aram Bagh Masjid. The central procession, under the leadership of Maulana Shah Abdul Haq Qadri, will leave at 3pm from Memon Masjid and culminate at Nishtar Park.

Entry of all vehicles on MA Jinnah Road will remain prohibited, except those participating in the processions with official stickers on their windshields.

District Central alternative routes:

According to the spokesperson, traffic coming from Nazimabad can use Lasbela Chowk via Nishtar Road towards Garden.

Similarly, traffic from Liaquatabad may proceed from Teen Hatti to Lasbela Chowk and turn left towards Central Jail.

12 Rabi ul Awal traffic plan at glance. — Facebook/@karachitrafficpoliceofficial

From Hassan Square to PPP Chowrangi, motorists can take Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal (Shahrah-e-Quaideen), and Jail Flyover to Teen Hatti and then Nishtar Road (Lasbela Chowk).

No traffic will be allowed from Guru Mandir to Numaish.

For District East:

The plan states that motorists coming from Shahrah-e-Faisal towards Numaish can use Shahrah-e-Quaideen (Noorani Kebab), then Society Light Signal to turn right on Kashmir Road.

Vehicles from Jamshed Road toward Guru Mandir may use Bahadur Yar Jang Road and Soldier Bazaar.

For District South:

From Garden Zoo to MA Jinnah Road, traffic may divert from Uncle Sarya to Gul Plaza or the Coast Guard near Holy Family Hospital.

According to the plan, from Lucky Star to MA Jinnah Road via Empress Market, traffic will be diverted from Saddar Dawakhana toward PPP Chowrangi. Vehicles toward Burns Road will be diverted from Abdullah Haroon Road to MR Kiyani Chowk.

Meanwhile, no traffic will be allowed from MR Kiyani Chowk to Court Road (Kabootar Chowrangi). Instead, vehicles will be diverted from Arts Council (Strachan Road) to Pakistan Chowk.

From Shahrah-e-Liaquat toward Burns Road, traffic will be diverted from Aram Bagh signal to Pakistan Chowk.

The traffic police also announced that all heavy and commercial vehicles will be banned across the city on 12th Rabi ul Awal.

Citizens have been advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and reach their destinations without delay.