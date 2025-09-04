ATC grants bail to Imran Khan's nephew Shershah in May 9 case

PTI founder Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan’s son Shershah. — X/@PTIofficial/File

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's nephew and Aleema Khan's son Shershah in the Jinnah House attack case.



Shershah was taken into custody on August 22, a day after his brother Shahrez’s arrest, and was initially remanded in police custody for five days before being placed on a 14-day judicial remand.

The May 9 riots broke out across the country following the arrest of the PTI founder in a corruption case in 2023. The violence included attacks on military and state installations, with the Jinnah House incident becoming one of the most high-profile cases.

During today's hearing, the defence lawyer contended that the challan in the case has not been presented and that the suspect cannot be kept in custody indefinitely.

"There is no evidence against the suspect. He is not involved in any riot," the counsel added.

After hearing arguments, the court approved Shershah's bail plea.

A day earlier, his brother Shahrez also secured bail in a case relating to the May 9 violence.

Both brothers face charges of allegedly running anti-state campaign and involvement in the riots.

Sources had earlier told told Geo News that both of the suspects were primarily arrested for their alleged involvement in the Jinnah House attack.

"Shershah was present with Hassan Niazi at the time of the Jinnah House attack and had earlier been booked in connection with the case. He was facing accusations of arson, vandalism, and torching a police van, as well as "running an anti-state digital campaign for months".

He allegedly went into hiding after the violence and later fled to London, where he remained for nearly two years, the sources added.