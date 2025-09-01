Princess Diana's brother shares emotional update amid Harry, William feud

Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, issued an emotional update after Prince William stepped back from holding peace talks with Prince Harry.

On September 1, he shared a photo of a bunch of flowers left by visitors at Princess Diana's Althorp memorial on the occasion of his 28th death anniversary.

Charles wrote, "Beautiful flowers, left yesterday by Althorp’s visitors."

He shared a heartbreaking reality check that the memorial each year opens to the public on July 1, which is Diana's birthday and closes on August 31, the day she tragically died.

"We are open for July and August each year, by an arrangement reached with the UK Government in 1992," Charles penned in a message.

He extended gratitude to the Althorp House team, "who were truly outstanding again this summer - treating visitors as honoured guests of my family. Sarah P led them with quiet charm and an excellent natural feel for what matters."

"And particular thanks to Marion, whose last day as a tour guide fell last week - she is retiring after 40 years of energy, enthusiasm, and endless knowledge. I am planning a suitable celebration at Althorp for her and her family," Charles stated.

It is important to mention that Charles Spencer paid a heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana after William's friend told The Daily Beast that he is not happy about Harry's upcoming meeting with King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex is set to travel to the UK for the WellChild Award on September 8, and it is highly expected that he will reunite with his cancer-stricken father, which the Prince of Wales thinks is a 'terrible' plan.