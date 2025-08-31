Media star blasts Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds as 'bully couple'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds faced public criticism after Megyn Kelly openly attacked them during her talk show.

Kelly spoke about Lively’s ongoing legal fight with her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni and said she was dragged into the matter through a subpoena.

The former Fox News host claimed that the actress' lawyers tried to get private communications from her staff, but she refused to hand over anything.

“We gave her absolutely nothing. Not one document, not one record, not one communication,” Kelly told her audience.

Her comments turned personal as she described the A Simple Favor star as a “narcissistic bully” and a “nasty Hollywood snob.” She even called Lively “sad, pathetic, and untalented.”

A spokesperson for the actress denied the Television personality's claims in a statement to the Daily Mail. “At no point in this litigation has Ms. Lively served a subpoena on Megyn Kelly,” the representative said.

They explained that Lively was only seeking material that could support her claims that Baldoni and others slammed her after she raised concerns about harassment on set.

However, she also brought Reynolds into the debate, calling him a “bully” and accusing the Hollywood couple of using their fame to intimidate smaller voices who lacked the money or power to fight back.

Kelly’s remarks added more fire to Lively’s ongoing battle with Baldoni, turning a private court fight into a headline drama.