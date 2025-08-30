Aleema Khan’s son Shahrez sent to jail on judicial remand

This file photo shows Aleema Khan's son Shahrez Khan. — X/@Shahrez_KhanPK

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday rejected the police’s request seeking physical remand of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan's nephew Shahrez Khan and sent the latter to jail on judicial remand in the May 9 case.

Shahrez, son of Imran's sister Aleema Khan, was arrested on August 21 in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.

The May 9 riots broke out across the country following the arrest of the PTI founder in a corruption case in 2023. The violence included attacks on military and state installations, with the Jinnah House incident becoming one of the most high-profile cases.

Lahore police presented Aleema’s son before the ATC court Judge Manzer Ali Gill today upon the completion of his physical remand.

During the hearing, the prosecution sought an extension in physical remand for further investigation from the accused.

Judge Gill, rejecting the police request, sent him on judicial remand.

It is pertinent to know that Shershah and Shahrez face charges of allegedly running anti-state campaign and involvement in the May 9 violence.

Sources had told Geo News earlier that both of the suspects were primarily arrested for their alleged involvement in the Jinnah House attack.

"Shershah was present with Hassan Niazi at the time of the Jinnah House attack and had earlier been booked in connection with the case. He was facing accusations of arson, vandalism, and torching a police van, as well as "running an anti-state digital campaign for months".

He allegedly went into hiding after the violence and later fled to London, where he remained for nearly two years, the sources added.



