No heavy traffic allowed in Karachi on Rabi ul Awal 11, 12

KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police has banned heavy traffic in the metropolis on Rabi ul Awal 11 and 12 in light of various processions and events scheduled in accordance with Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), which will be observed on September 6.
Noting that rallies will be held on roads and link roads, the traffic police said that the decision has been made to ensure citizens' safety.
Every year, Eid Milad un Nabi is celebrated with religious zeal and fervour with various public processions and events held across the country, including Karachi.
The ban on heavy traffic in Karachi is to be taken against the backdrop of scores of traffic accidents in the ongoing year, which often resulted in fatalities, prompting angry mobs to torch the vehicles involved on many occasions.
The alarming frequency of high-speed dumper truck accidents, which have caused numerous fatalities and injuries in recent months, has prompted authorities to announce various safety measures.
This ongoing crisis has intensified calls for stricter enforcement of existing traffic laws and significant improvements to the city's road infrastructure to prevent further tragedies.
So far, at least 555 people have died in Karachi in various traffic incidents in 2025, of which 169 lost their lives in accidents involving heavy traffic.
According to the police, 34 people died in accidents involving dumpers, while 63 were killed after being hit by trailers.
Accidents involving water tankers and buses killed 37 and 35 people, respectively.
