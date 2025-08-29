Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, hosted virtually by India, July 4, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: In view of ongoing catastrophic floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that a comprehensive strategy is being developed to build water reservoirs and improve water management across all four provinces, as well as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

His remarks came as Pakistan is battling torrential monsoon rains that have unleashed flash floods, swelled rivers, and filled dams, with more than 840 deaths reported since late June. Amid the heavy rains, India released excess water this week from its dams, swelling river flows downstream in Punjab.

At least 22 killed in flooding in the province, along with dozens injured and widespread damage reported.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office today, the premier said that water reservoirs would be built through consultation and complete coordination with the provinces.

He said: “Climate change is a reality, and only through effective preparedness can the damages of natural disasters be minimised.”

The PM further underlined that all provinces, AJK, GB and the federation must work together to safeguard people from the adverse impacts of climate change, terming it a national issue that requires collective effort.

Work is already underway on his directives to formulate an effective policy for timely response to the impacts of climate change and the monsoon, read the statement.

“The working paper of this policy will be shared with all provincial governments to devise a joint course of action,” it added.

The statement added that once the emergency situation subsides, the prime minister will convene a high-level meeting with the chief ministers of all four provinces, along with the heads of relevant institutions.

The prime minister of AJK and the chief minister of GB will also be invited to the session.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NDMA said that Pakistan evacuated more than 210,000 villagers near the rivers Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab that flow from India.

A day earlier, Pakistani officials said India passed on its third flood warning since Sunday, this time for the Sutlej, while the previous two concerned waters heading into Pakistan on the Ravi.